MCSD hosting teacher recruitment fair

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District is hosting a teacher recruitment fair March 9.
The location of the fair will be provided upon registration.
The annual event introduces certified teachers or teacher candidates who are near completion of their teacher certification requirements this spring, to opportunities within the school district.
Applicants will have the chance to meet representatives form all 57 school sites. Applicants should bring copies of their resume.
To register for the recruitment fair, click here. Registration ends March 1.
For more information about the event, contact the Human Resources Division at 706-748-2009.
