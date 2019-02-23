Residents still impacted by downed cable lines following storm in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A big storm hit the Chattahoochee Valley last week.
Downed trees caused a lot of damage. And while fallen cable and power lines might be expected after a storm. a group of Columbus residents is still suffering a week and a half later.
Some people on Joanne Drive are upset that this situation hasn’t been resolved. A large pecan tree fell during last week’s storm. It landed and severely damaged two trucks on the street.
It also tore down a cable line in the process.
Residents said the city came and cleaned up the tree within two hours, but nothing has been done to fix the cable lines and the pole.
”Everyone thinks it’s bizare to be honest. Everyone. I’ve had my buddies come because we work on cars to look at the truck. And they’re just baffled by the power lines still being there,” said resident Lawson McGregor.
Neighbors said they’ve called different cable companies many times, as well as the city and Georgia Power. They said they believe no one wants to take responsibility.
Pat Biegler, director of Columbus Public Works, said the city has nothing to do with downed poles or power lines.
I reached out to Georgia power and several cable companies.
Georgia Power, AT&T, and WOW all said they’re investigating.
