Strong Storms Possible Overnight

Main focus is the potential for storms tonight. Severe weather outbreak is ongoing to our west this evening as a cold front pushes through the southern US. The cold front, and associated line of storms will move through the Valley between 2AM-7AM. Threat for severe weather remains very low, with only a Level 1 risk for our area. Main risk is isolated pockets of damaging winds, and a brief spin up tornado can’t be ruled out. Cold front will quickly clear the area by 9AM Sunday, ending the risk for storms. Sunshine will return Sunday PM. Next week looks fairly average temp-wise, with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. Monday and Tuesday look dry, with rain returning to the forecast for Wednesday into next weekend.