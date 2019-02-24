Columbus Fire & EMS get new bulletproof vests and helmets with Homeland Security grant

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus Fire and EMS will soon be spotted with new protective gear to help stay safe as they work to serve others.
First responders will be equipped with bulletproof vests and helmets.
City Council passed the resolution to make this all happen in January. From the first grant provided by Homeland Security, Columbus Fire and EMS purchased 22 sets of bulletproof vests and helmets to help save lives, not only in active shooter situations, but also for standoffs involving casualties.
"With the recent events taking place, we've found the need because it's a growing popularity with some of these individuals that want to take life," said Chuck Hearth, training officer for Columbus Fire and EMS.
The next three months are dedicated to training with the vests and helmets with law enforcement agencies across the city, including Fort Benning and the Columbus Police Department.
