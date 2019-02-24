Davis Broadcasting in Columbus hosting Women’s Empowerment Walk

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Davis Broadcasting in Columbus is celebrating Women’s Empowerment Month with an empowerment walk.
The Women’s Empowerment Walk takes place 8 a.m. Saturday, March 2 at Peachtree Mall. In addition to the walk, there will be a fitness fashion show courtesy of Macy’s.
The walk will feature music by K92.7′s Michael Soul, and door prizes to include tickets to the upcoming, sold out Women’s Empowerment Luncheon at Columbus Convention and Trade Center.
The Women’s Empowerment Walk is free and open to the public.
