Cold front will bring drier and cooler weather for the next few days, with highs in the 60s, and lows in the 30s & 40s! Weather will begin to shift gears Wednesday as we move back into an unsettled weather pattern. A series of disturbances will bring rain chances Wednesday & beyond. While temperatures look warm for the 2nd half of the work week, a surge of arctic air will bring colder weather next weekend into early next week.