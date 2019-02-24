Gov. Ivey declares State of Emergency due to flooding, potential severe weather

(WBRC) - Gov. Kay Ivey has issued a State of Emergency due to flooding and potential severe weather in parts of Alabama.
It becomes effective at 9 p.m. Saturday for Blount, Cherokee, Colbert, Cullman, Dekalb, Etowah, Fayette, Franklin, Jackson, Lamar, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marion, Marshall, Morgan, Walker and Winston counties.
The full statement from Gov. Ivey is below:
“Parts of north Alabama have seen days of rain and the ground can no longer absorb it. Those rains combined with the ongoing severe weather today have caused a need for this State of Emergency,” Governor Ivey said. “I pray that the people of Alabama will remain safe throughout the night and heed citizens to stay aware of weather conditions. We stand ready and are sending resourcse to help those who are in need tonight.”
At the direction of Governor Ivey, the State Emergency Operations Center in Clanton has activated to respond to local requests as needed. Governor Ivey also ordered the Adjutant General of Alabama to activate the Alabama National Guard (ALNG) as needed.
“Areas in Alabama affected by several days of rain have seen or will see historic flood levels,” Alabama Emergency Management Agency Director Brian Hastings said. “The State of Emergency provides the Governor with authorities to deploy resources to assist in disaster response and recovery operations, if required.”
The State of Emergency comes after week-long heavy rains caused widespread flooding and Saturday’s severe storms.
Power outages and damage caused by Saturday’s severe weather are starting to be reported.
The Alabama Power outage map reports almost 2,000 customers were without power around 6 p.m. in Marion County. The report says 225 are without power in Chilton County.
The Marion County EMA reports trees and power lines are down in Hamilton near Bexar Avenue West. Officials add the damage is not affecting any traffic.
The Tuscaloosa County EMA reports damage on numerous roads, including Old Lock 15 Road, Barger Lake Road, Phelps Road and Howse Camp Road.
According to NWS Birmingham, the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office is reporting multiple trees down north of Kennedy.
The Blount County EMA reports there’s flooding or water on Springville Blvd. in Oneonta.
We will provide more information when it is available.
