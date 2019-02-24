Woman charged after striking another in wheelchair with car

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - A woman was cited for hitting another woman on a motorized wheelchair on the 1300 block of Mobile Avenue Saturday.
According to Albany police, the woman operating a motorized wheelchair was crossing over the intersection of Mobile Avenue.
As she traveled out into the road, Roslyne Chatmon, who was driving a 2009 White Infiniti, hit the wheelchair while attempting to turn left.
When officers arrived, they smelled the odor of alcohol on Chatmon and saw an open alcoholic beverage in her possession, according to police.
Chatmon was charged with Failure to Yield the Right of Way and Open Container. She was released at the scene, according to a report.
The woman in the wheelchair was treated on the scene for minor bruises by EMS and was released into the custody of a family member.
