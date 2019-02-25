Atlanta Aquarium mourns loss of beloved sea otter, Oz

Atlanta, GA (WTVM) -On Thursday afternoon, the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta had to say goodbye to one of their most popular friends- a beloved Southern sea otter, Oz.
Oz was known by guests and staff alike for his gentleness, charm, and playful nature. Aquarium trainers say he spent most of his days snuggled in the rockwork of the sea otter exhibit or playing with his companions Brighton, Bixby, and Cruz.
At 18-years-old, Oz was the oldest sea otter at the Georgia Aquarium and one of the first sea otters to come to the facility in 2005.
His health and quality of life rapidly declined following several unexpected seizures earlier in the week. Georgia Aquarium animal care teams stayed by his side 24 hours a day from the time the seizures began until the difficult decision to humanely euthanize him was made.
The aquarium says Oz will be deeply missed but that they have been honored to care and learn from him for close to two decades.
