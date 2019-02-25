Columbus RiverCenter Presents Rock of Ages

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Do you miss the days of spandex, big hair, and classic rock and roll? Well, good news- The RiverCenter is turning back the clock and turning up the volume with their newest show: Rock of Ages
The show’s Tenth Anniversary Tour will stop in the Fountain City for two shows on February 25 and 26 at 7:30 PM at the Columbus RiverCenter.
Nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Rock of Ages captures the iconic era that was the big bad 1980′s Hollywood. It features larger-than-life characters and an exhilarating story with the music from hit bands such as Styx, Poison, Pat Benatar, and Twisted Sister among many others.
The RiverCenter is asking for attendees to make the night even more fun and “come as they were" – in their finest 1980′s clothes.
“We’re hoping to see a lot of 80s fashions at RiverCenter for these performances,” said RiverCenter Executive Director Norman Easterbrook. “This show’s popularity is based in audiences’ desire to rejoice, relive, and reminisce about that incredible decade that was the 1980s."
Rock of Ages is part of the TSYS Broadway on Broadway Series. RiverCenter’s 2018-19 Season is sponsored by Aflac.
Tickets are now on sale at the RiverCenter box office and online at rivercenter.org.
