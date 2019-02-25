Dry Weather Isn’t Going To Last...

Monday was gorgeous, but changes are on the way. The high that brought us such nice weather since Sunday afternoon is shifting east, and by tomorrow morning, winds will be back out of the SE. As a result, the muggies will make a comeback, along with warmer temps. The rest of the week looks like highs around 70, with lows in the upper 60s to around 60s. Main focus being rainy weather, as we will deal with weak disturbances crossing the area Wednesday-Friday, with Thursday looking like the wettest day right now. Arctic front will move in over the weekend, bringing significantly colder air, and to make matters worse, the pattern still looks wet, though things do not look cold enough for any frozen precipitation at this time.