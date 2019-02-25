Fight the flu in the germiest places of your home

1. Door Knobs and handles – Most people who do wash their hands – don’t always do it the right way. A study by Michigan State University researchers found only five percent of people who used the bathroom, washed their hands long enough to kill germs that can cause infections. This means a lot of people are walking out of the bathroom and touchy the door and knobs with germs on their hands. Frequently use anti-bacteria wipes to wipe down door knobs, switches, even the handle you push to flush the toilet.