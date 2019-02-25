Friends remember woman killed in Phenix City shooting

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - Family and friends are mourning a Phenix City woman following a fatal shooting over the weekend. They are taking time to appreciate and remember the life she lived, but are also warning of the violence in our area.
On Saturday morning, the Russell County Coroner confirmed 36-year-old Erica Elias was found dead in the driveway of the old Sumbry Memorial Funeral Home in Phenix City. Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry says Erica died from multiple gunshot wounds, although it is not yet clear what happened to cause the tragedy.
Phenix City Police said an investigation is under way for Erica’s murder, but there is no suspect at the moment.
Bernard Adams said he has known Erica Elias and her family since before Erica was born 36 years ago. Adams says Erica was always outgoing and fun to be around.
“She was just a real lovable person, if you ever met her you couldn’t help but fall in love with her because she was that type of person,” he said.
Adams said he couldn’t believe it when he first heard about what happened to her.
“When i found out I was really shocked... I basically stayed at home all day," Adams said. "That’s something I don’t usually do, but it really hurt me, it really did. She was a good person, she didn’t deserve to die like that.”
Adams said adults need to take charge in their communities to keep their families safe and keep things like this from happening.
“As long as you’re afraid, you’re a captive in your own home," Adams said. "And I refuse to be afraid, to go out of my house and say what’s going on in my neighborhood.”
Adams in encouraging anyone who could help solve the case to come forward, saying that if you even think you may know something about the shooting... say something to officials.
“What you think is not much could be a whole lot to them, so please reach out.”
