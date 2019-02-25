Lawmakers approve more loans to farmers hit by hurricane

Georgia cotton crop after Hurricane Michael (Source: Jimmy Webb)
February 25, 2019 at 4:03 AM EST - Updated February 25 at 1:41 PM

ATLANTA (AP) - A midyear budget that would add $20 million for loans to farmers and $2 million for hospitals affected by Hurricane Michael has received final approval from the Georgia legislature.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the budget covering through June 30, approved Friday, will now go to Republican Gov. Brian Kemp’s desk.

The state had earlier allocated $55 million in loans for farmers affected by the October storm, but that money was all distributed.

The new funding should allow for about 70 more loans at an average of $290,000 each, the newspaper reports.

Other additional funding will go to paying for K-12 education and the state’s Medicaid program.

The budget also includes $69 million in one-time grants to Georgia public schools to make safety enhancements, a campaign pitch of Kemp’s.

