Piedmont Columbus Regional Offers Unique Support Program to Grieving Families

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The loss of an infant can be incredibly hard for families to deal with, but now one local hospital is stepping up to help those who are mourning.
Piedmont Columbus Regional’s Midtown Campus will now offer the “Rachel’s Gift” program. Rachel’s Gift is a non-profit program that provides support and guidance services to families who have suffered the loss of an infant.
The program partners with hospitals to assist families through the initial phase of infant loss by giving hospital staff additional training from licensed professional counselors as well as families who have experienced infant loss, so they are able to better assist families in the grief process.
“Parents who go through this terrible loss have special needs and issues and Rachel’s Gift equips our staff to give special attention and care to walk with our special families who are called to walk through this tough time in their lives,” said Mike Stewart, Director of Pastoral Care at Piedmont Columbus Regional.
Rachel’s Gift also gives families a keepsake of their child, and families receive a package that includes items such as clay kits to collect hands and footprints of their child, a special album, a book to guide them in grieving, and information about businesses in their local community that provide free counseling and other support services that these families may need.
