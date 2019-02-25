Proposed bill would create lottery game to help homeless veterans

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - A proposed bill in the Georgia House of Representatives could soon help homeless military veterans.
A north Georgia state rep wants to make sure House Bill 14 would offer one or more lottery games to benefit this population.
The goal of the Georgia Lottery for Assistance of Homeless Military Veterans Act is for the Georgia Lottery to create a scratch off lottery ticket to exclusively help homeless veterans.
District 76 Representative Sandra Scott (D-Rex) said she’s an Army veteran who wants to help homeless vets any way she can.
The funds raised would be deposited into the state’s general fund.
The governor would make specific budget recommendations on how these funds should be appropriated in order to eliminate homelessness, prevent near-term homelessness and provide safe and secure living conditions for homeless military veterans.
“My main goal with everything in mind is that we get all homeless veterans off the street. And I think this is a way that we can get a lot of veterans off the street,” said Scott.
WALB reached out to the Georgia Lottery but they declined to comment.
Scott also said this legislation would not take away funds from the existing HOPE scholarship to help students attend college.
Representative Scott explained non-profits could be an option to benefit from the funds raised. One non-profit that could benefit here in South Georgia is the Albany Rescue Mission.
“I support that. That’s a good thing. Wherever they see an avenue to create the funds without raising some taxes on people is a definite plus,” explained Mike Gravette, Albany Rescue Mission Program Director.
Scott is waiting for the bill to have a hearing before mid-March.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.