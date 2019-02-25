Sunny and chilly start to the week!

The week ahead features an unsettled pattern again as cloudy skies and rain chances return to the forecast. Tuesday will serve as a transition day as more clouds move in and we see a few isolated showers return by the evening hours. In addition to heightened rain chances in the coming days (coverage around 30-50%), temperatures will be on the rise as well with highs climbing to at or near 70 through the early part of the weekend. By early next week (the first full week of March), rain chances still look to potentially be around, but temperatures potentially running on the cooler side of things.