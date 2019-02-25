Suspect charged with murder in shooting death of man on Parkchester Dr. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A suspect has been arrested for murder in the shooting death of a man in Columbus.
Kevon Carter, 26, is charged with the murder of Ronnie Brooks Jr. He is also charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
On Feb. 4, the Columbus Police Department was dispatched to the Piedmont Columbus Regional in reference to a person being shot. Upon arrival, they discovered Brooks in the emergency room suffering from a gunshot wound.
Brooks passed away from his injures on Feb. 15.
An investigation led to Carter’s arrest. Carter’s Recorder’s Court hearing is scheduled for Feb. 28 at 9 a.m.
According to police, additional arrests are expected in this case.
