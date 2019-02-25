Two people killed in two months while crossing Veterans Pkwy. outside of crosswalks in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A second person has been killed in just two months after being hit by a car on Veterans Parkway in Columbus prompting police to increase patrols.
The latest victim, 58-year-old Erick Bronson, was struck just north of 23rd Street, dying late Saturday night.
A friend of the latest victim says he heard the whole thing happen.
“I heard bumping sounds, like three bumping sounds, and I said, that sounds like somebody got hit,” said Gary Person.
The bumping sound Person heard from his home would be the impact of his friend and an oncoming car.
Person says he is a close friend of Bronson, and they were raised in the same neighborhood.
This accident is sparking new concerns of safety and state traffic laws.
Officials say Bronson was not in a legal crosswalk.
“It’s a tragedy on both sides, of this thing, we’ve got someone who is now deceased, and it is also a terrible thing for people who struck the individual, because they have to live with it,” said Lt. Lance Deaton of the Columbus Police Department.
What’s becoming known as a notorious stretch along Veterans Parkway is becoming a growing problem, according to officials.
Jaywalkers and limited visibility make for dangerous and deadly combination and police say this is not the only location they are seeing these same problems.
“We’ve had two fatalities in this short section over here in the last two months, but we really have a lot of issues that runs from River Road, down towards the Civic Center, and also on Second Avenue,” said Lt. Deaton.
Lt. Deaton says more emphasis is being placed on area crosswalks, especially in these problem areas.
He says violations will result in fines, though, at the moment, no charges have been filed in either fatal accident.
For Gary Person, he says his life won’t be the same without his dear friend, called “E.”
“Imma miss him,” said Person.
Officers say they will be increasing police patrols in some of these areas to crack down on jaywalking.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.