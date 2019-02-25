Work release inmate escapes Morgan County facility

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Authorities in Morgan County are searching for an inmate who escaped from the North Alabama Community Based Facility/Community Work Center formerly known as the Decatur Work Release Center at 1 o’clock on Monday morning.
Authorities are searching for 27-year-old Dyron Rashad Primus who is serving a 15 year sentence for drug distribution.
Authorities say Primus is wearing a state white jacket, state white pants, and state white toboggan.
If you see the inmate or have information that may lead to his/her recapture, please contact ADOC at 800-831-8825.
