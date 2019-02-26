Clouds and rain chances return

Don’t let the milder air around though fool you; by next week, winter makes a last-ditch effort to hit the U.S. with a potent outbreak of cold air. Frost and freeze potential not out of the question by the early and middle part of next week with lows potentially plummeting into the 30s. As of right now, any wintry precipitation looks unlikely for the Valley, but we’ll keep you posted. For now, just keep the umbrella around at least!