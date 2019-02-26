COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Tuesday marks a transition to a more unsettled pattern for the remainder of the week as clouds and rain chances return to the forecast. Expect a few showers today and Wednesday before better coverage of showers and thunderstorms arrives by Thursday.
In addition to a chance of off-and-on rain through the weekend, temperatures look much warmer as we wrap up February and head into March with highs in the 70s and mornings looking milder in the 50s. Overall, expect more clouds than sun over the coming days, too.
Don’t let the milder air around though fool you; by next week, winter makes a last-ditch effort to hit the U.S. with a potent outbreak of cold air. Frost and freeze potential not out of the question by the early and middle part of next week with lows potentially plummeting into the 30s. As of right now, any wintry precipitation looks unlikely for the Valley, but we’ll keep you posted. For now, just keep the umbrella around at least!
