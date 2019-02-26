Columbus police looking for pawn shop attempted burglary suspects

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department has released surveillance photos of a pair of attempted burglary suspects in the hopes someone in the public will be able to identify them.
Police say the photos were captured when the would-be burglars tried to break into A Better Pawn in the 4400 block of 2nd Ave. on Feb. 24.
The attempted burglary happened around 3:00 a.m. when two individuals tried to break the lock on the roll down door. They were able to break the lock, but could not gain entry.
Anyone with information on the identity of these suspects is asked to call CPD’s Property Crimes Unit at (706) 225-4325.
