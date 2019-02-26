CSU students smash scales to raise awareness for eating disorders

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus State University is recognizing National Eating Disorder Awareness Week with a smashing event.
Southern Smash, a national non-profit organization, co-hosted the event alongside CSU to smash negative body images.
Today, students and community members took sledgehammers to scales in a scale graveyard, wrote ideal weights on balloons and let them go, as well as created ‘love yourself’ cards.
The National Eating Disorder Association estimates nearly 20 million women and 10 million men in America will have an eating disorder at some point in their lives.
A therapist at CSU says she sees students with an eating disorder on a regular basis.
“To know that you’re worthy and that you’re worth more than the weight on the scale, that’s just basically your relationship with gravity,” said therapist Kimberly Melson. “It does not define your worth, your love, your purpose or anything.”
