Developers propose building small shopping center near Beaver Run and Pslamond roads in Midland

MIDLAND, GA (WTVM) - Developers met Monday to discuss building a small shopping center near Beaver Run and Psalmond roads in Midland.
Developers showed plans for a 20-pump gas station, fast food restaurant, and/or retail space. The center would be located at the corner of Psalmond Road and U.S. 80.
During the meeting, some citizens expressed their concerns for the area which were mainly traffic, gas pollution from the gas wells below the station, and property value decreasing because of being located near a gas station.
The project will be presented to the city council for the first time on March 12.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.