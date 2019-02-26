Family of Hamilton Road shooting victim urging suspect to come forward; CPD searching for leads

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Two days after 53-year old Garrett McFarland was found on Hamilton Road suffering from a gunshot wound, police and family are speaking out.
It’s a situation that family and friends said they are still trying to process.
“He was on his way home,” said Mary Harris, who is a close family friend to the victim.
According to family, McFarland was reportedly walking home, back to his family, but never made it.
A Columbus police report said it was early Sunday morning around 12:45 when patrol units were dispatched to 25th Street near the intersection of Hamilton Road.
What they would find was McFarland lying in the street.
He was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital’s emergency room where hewas pronounced dead at 2:15 a.m.
Family and friends left not knowing who, or why this happened.
“We’re losing too many people and everybody wants to remain silent. I mean, if you see it, speak on it," said Harris.
Harris said her relationship with McFarland dates years back. Family and friends arenow left to remember the good memories of their loved one.
McFarland is someone they describe as, “the life of the party.”
“He was a fun loving, caring, man, always joking, and just a carefree man, don’t mean no harm to anybody," said Harris.
Columbus police homicide unit took over the case.
There have been no arrests. Police are also urging the public for any useful information.
Anyone with any information about this case is asked to contact Detective Zach Cole at (706) 225-4295 or by e-mail at zcole@columbusga.org.
The family is currently working on funeral arrangements, scheduled for Saturday.
A candlelight vigil is also being planned for Thursday, Feb. 28 on the 2300 block of Hamilton Road.
McFarland’s family said they won’t rest until someone is held responsible.
“I just want to uplift the family and keep them in prayer, because it’s so tragic not knowing who or why,” said Harris.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.