Ft. Benning commanding general discusses the post’s 100-year history

FT. BENNING, GA (WTVM) - As Black History Month is coming to a close, the first African American commanding general discussed the 100-year history of the post on Monday.
Major General Gary Brito was promoted to the position last year. He said the foundation of being a soldier, no matter their race, begins with the Army values and oath to defend an protect the U.S. Constitution.
After nearly 32 years in the Army, Brito said he hopes to see more minority leader in the military.
"At this point, it’s something that I'm very very proud of,” said Brito. “I am very honored to be in the position. I know it means a lot to me personally, but also to a lot of soldiers in the community that follows Fort Benning and continues to train here."
Brito said he also hopes to see more innovative recruiting efforts at historically black colleges and universities.
