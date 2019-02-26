GA House passes proposal for drug users to exchange used needles

GEORGIA (WTVM) - The Georgia House of Representatives has overwhelmingly passed a proposal that would legalize programs the give drug users clean needles in exchange for used ones.
The measure aims to reduce the spread of HIV and Hepatitis C infections among drug users who share needles.
The needle-exchange proposal fits into part of a broader effort to deal with HIV and AIDS in Georgia.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ranked Georgia fifth among U.S. states for new HIV infections in 2017.
The proposal will now head to the state Senate.
