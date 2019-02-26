Lumpkin city councilman arrested during council meeting for impersonating an officer

LUMPKIN, GA (WTVM) - A Lumpkin city councilman was arrested Monday night during a city council meeting.
According to the Chattahoochee County Sheriff’s Department, Darryl Wilson is facing a charge of impersonating a peace officer.
A deputy said during a traffic stop in Chattahoochee County, Wilson produced a badge and claimed he worked for the Dawson Georgia Police Department. The deputy said during an investigation, it was discovered that Wilson had not worked with the police department since 2009.
The sheriff’s department had been trying to locate Wilson at several locations, but was not able to until they received a tip that he would be at Monday night’s city council meeting.
Wilson is being transported to the Muscogee County Jail to be processed on a felony arrest warrant.
