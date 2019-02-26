NFL star, former UGA Bulldog presents scholarship to Marion Co. senior

MARION COUNTY, GA (WTVM) - There’s nothing quite like a surprise from an NFL star and former University of Georgia Bulldog, which is what Marion County High School students got on Feb. 25.
Running Back Nick Chubb of the Cleveland Browns paid a visit to the Buena Vista school.
His visit was part of the Everett Sports Marketing team to award a scholarship to Marion County High School senior Justin Brannon.
It was a great opportunity for the former UGA star to give back and was also a big day for Brannon.
“To have an opportunity to come to give back to, it’s a wonderful guy, Justin Brannon, right here, who needed the scholarship and is going to college and doing better things, said Chubb. "He could always use some extra cash, who couldn’t, so I was able to come and be able to give back.”
“I’m not sure exactly how to put it into words. I just thank God that He has provided this opportunity for me and I thank the efforts of Nick Chubb for coming out and giving me this scholarship,” said Brannon. “It’s exciting and I’m looking forward to it.”
The scholarship gives Brannon $4,000 paid out over four years. He will attend The Citadel in the fall.
