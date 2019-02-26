Nonprofit learning academy in Phenix City honors Columbus city manager with proclamation

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - Knowledge Works Learning Academy has an afterschool-focused component and enrichment program in LP Stough Community Center in Phenix City.
During the ceremony, Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe presented Columbus City Manager Isaiah Hugley with a proclamation.
Hugley is a former resident in the Phenix City Housing Community of LP Stough where the KWLA program now takes place Monday through Thursday and offers homework assistance and STEM focused programs called Flowing the S.T.R.E.A.M. (Science, Technology, Right Stuff, Engineering, Agriculture, Arts Math, and Music) during the summer.
The program began last summer and flows through the school year. The program is the first of its kind in Phenix City to offer a holistic academic focus, with highly qualified educators, retired teachers, Columbus State University students, and AmeriCorps Vista workers under one roof.
It’s also the first to extend an official academic award in the city manager’s name.
