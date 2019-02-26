’A punch in the gut’: Wedding videographer refuses business to same-sex couple in Colorado

DENVER (KMGH/CNN) - A wedding videographer in Denver is refusing to shoot a video for a same-sex couple’s wedding.
He says he's doing so because of his religious beliefs.
Anna Suhyda and Amanda Broadway reached out to the video company Media Mansion about their wedding video last week, hoping to find someone to record their special day.
They were shot down before they even started, though, receiving an email that said: “Unfortunately, at this time, we are not serving the LGBTQ community.”
They described that message as a “punch in the gut.”
"I just thought Denver was different,” Suhyda said. “You know, not that he is every business, but I didn't think we'd have that here in 2019."
To make matters worse, on its Facebook page the company says its “happy to work with people in the LGBTQ community,” as long its just for business videos.
They draw the line, though, at “gay ceremonies or engagements,” citing “personal religious beliefs.”
Benjamin Hostetter, the 25-year-old owner of Media Mansion, said he started his company a year-and-a-half ago.
In that time his company had already been named to a “Best of Weddings” list on the popular wedding website The Knot.
But his rating is now plummeting.
"Everyone assumed that we hate gay people, you know, which is sad,” he said.
Identifying himself as Christian, he said he’s just respecting what he considers the “covenant of marriage.”
"I believe it has to do with family and producing healthy families,” he said.
While he said he's not discriminating or judging anyone, he went on to say he didn’t think there was “good evidence” same-sex couples can build healthy, long-lasting families.
"I don't think there's a lot of good evidence out there that like two men or two women can come together and have a really amazing, effective family that is very good and is everlasting,” he said.
In a similar case the Supreme Court ruled on last year, a Colorado baker who did not want to make a cake for a same-sex wedding won a complaint against the Colorado Civil Rights Commission. That decision, however, did not touch on the broader issue of refusing to provide a product or perform a service out of religious conviction.
Suhyda and Broadway, meanwhile, would not let Hotstetter steal their joy.
They're focused on their engagement, their wedding planning, and making their voices heard.
"Unfortunately, this came along, and I'm trying not to let it affect our mood or memories going forward,” Suhyda said. “But if we can get something positive out of it, and maybe some change, then maybe it was worth it."
Copyright 2019 KMGH via CNN. All rights reserved.