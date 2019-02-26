Some residents of Crossland Downs apartment complex in Auburn still homeless after fire

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - It’s been more than a week since an officer-involved shooting in Auburn led to a standoff and then an apartment fire.
The two suspects in the case died in a murder-suicide shooting. As for Crossland Downs apartment complex, the site where the standoff happened, many units were ruined in the fire. Many residents are still left without a place to live.
“That apartment was my sense of home and security here, and that's lost and that's really scary to deal with and think about and lose,” said Katie Groves, a Crossland Downs residents.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The owner of the apartment complex said he expects it’s going to cost more than $100,000 to fix the damages caused by the blaze.
According to reports, none of the residents were injured in the fire.
