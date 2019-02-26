Tip Top Drive murder suspect makes first appearance in a Columbus courtroom

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - 50-year-old Vickie Perez has been charged with the murder of her live-in boyfriend and made her first appearance in a Columbus courtroom.
Perez pleaded not guilty to murder after the shooting death of 55-year-old John Allport on Tip Top Dr. on Feb. 20.
According to Columbus police, Allport and Perez just moved into the resident.
Perez told police she and Allport had gotten into an argument and she locked him out of the house.
Police say she told them Allport tried to get back into the house through a window while she was in the bedroom.
It is then, she says, that she retrieved her pistol to wave and only scare Allport and the gun accidentally went off hitting him in the chest.
Court testimony also reveals Allport made a phone call to a friend during the altercation.
The friend told police he could hear Perez yelling in the background.
“On the phone call, you can hear Ms. Perez in the background saying get the [expletive deleted] out of my house. I’m going to kill your [expletive deleted]. Mr. Allport said don’t do that, don’t do that and he said don’t shoot me,” according to Columbus police.
Police say Perez called 911 where EMS began to walk her through chest compressions, but Allport died at the scene.
Police say when they took Perez to the police station for questioning, they were surprised at her actions.
“She actually showed absolutely no remorse, she did not cry, she showed no remorse in the actual interview,” said Columbus police.
No bond was set today in Recorder’s Court and the case has been bound over to Superior Court.
