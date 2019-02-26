Trial begins for former Tiger Transit driver accused of raping Auburn student

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) - Jury selection began Monday for the trial of Tony Martin Patillo, one of two men accused of raping an 18-year-old Auburn student in 2017.
Jury selection should continue until Tuesday, and opening statements will begin Tuesday or Wednesday.
Patillo and another man, James Johnson Jr., are former bus drivers for Auburn University’s Tiger Transit. Patillo is facing charges of several counts of public lewdness, first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy.
The incident began when police received a report of a man exposing himself while standing over a female student in Auburn. The report gave a description of the suspect. Officers located the suspect and identified him as Patillo.
An investigation found that a female, who police say was intoxicated, got on a Tiger Transit bus and was sexually assaulted by Patillo.
Johnson is accused of driving the bus while Patillo was allegedly in the rear of the bus assaulting the victim.
Both Patillo and Johnson were employees of First Transit, the contractor Auburn University hired to provide transportation for students.
Investigators say the alleged rape was caught on camera. Officers notified the victim who said she had no idea what happened.
Patillo’s attorney and the district attorney were both unable to comment at this time.
