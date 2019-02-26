Wild Animal Safari welcomes new four-legged friend

PINE MOUNTAIN, GA (WTVM) - If it has been a while since you’ve visited Wild Animal Safari, there is a new four-legged friend you have not yet met.
Tumbleweed, a baby giraffe, was born Friday, Feb. 22 at the park.
Tumbleweed is already the height of an adult human male and will grow to be between 18 and 20 feet tall once he is full grown.
Guests to the park can already visit Tumbleweed and more than 550 other animals.
Wild Animal Safari is located at 1300 Oak Grove Rd. in Pine Mountain.
