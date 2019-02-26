Winter Will Return

The rest of the week is looking generally warm and wet. Southwesterly flow aloft will bring a series of disturbances bringing clouds and daily chances of rainfall. A stronger system will bring a better chance of rain and storms on Thursday, with somewhat of a less chance of rain for Friday and Saturday. By Saturday night, an arctic front will approach from the west, and moisture will surge out ahead of it. Sunday looks quite wet as a strong cold front pushes through. Next week looks quite cold, and its becoming increasingly possible that we’ll see multiple nights below freezing, with highs struggling to get out the 40s. Frozen precipitation is not expected at this time.