Auburn man arrested on multiple drug, gun charges

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - Auburn police have taken a man into custody on multiple drug and gun charges.
19-year-old Dyshaun Jackson was contacted on outstanding warrants after being located in the 500 block of Foster St.
Officers found marijuana, a gun, and an undisclosed amount of money on Jackson after making contact with him.
Jackson was taken to the Lee County Detention Center where he was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a pistol without a permit.
HIs bond was set at $6,000, but is being held on revocation of bond on prior charges of possession of marijuana, possession of a pistol without a permit and menacing.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.