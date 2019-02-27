Auburn University golfer to compete in inaugural national tournament

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - A young golfer who has competed across the globe is set to compete on a national stage here in the U.S.
Kaleigh Telfer, an Auburn University sophomore, has qualified for the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and will compete in early April.
The first two rounds of the tournament will take place at the Champions Retreat Golf Club. The final round will be played at one of the most prestigious golf clubs, Augusta National, the home of the Masters Tournament.
This is the inaugural competition for the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.
Telfer has previously competed in her native South Africa, where she scored a pair of runner-up placements, and the 2016 World Amateur Team Championships and the 2014 Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, China.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.