First African American student to enroll at Auburn University shares story

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Black History Month is being celebrated all over the Chattahoochee Valley this month.
Today, the first African American student to enroll at Auburn University almost six decades ago spoke at Southern Union State Community College.
Dr. Harold Franklin Sr. had to go to court before being accepted at Auburn’s graduate school, but he said the fight didn’t stop there. In 1964, he was Auburn’s first African American student. Franklin graduated from Alabama State University, but wanted to pursue graduate school at Auburn.
However he wasn’t admitted at first. “I’m glad I won the case," Franklin said, "because they turned me down, I had to go to court.”
With heavy guards and isolated housing, Franklin said several things kept him from completing his degree at Auburn, including professors. “They would do everything they could to keep me from getting a degree from here.”
He did earn a master’s though from the University of Denver, later receiving an honorary doctorate from Auburn in 2001.
“It felt okay, but I still wanted my master’s degree from Auburn," he said, "that was more important to me.”
More than 50 people of many different ethnic backgrounds came to hear Franklin speak. One audience member said it was Franklin desegregating Auburn that set the path for her own education.
“I myself have a Ph.D. from the University of Alabama," Alethia Thomas said, "so if it hadn’t been for people like him stepping in to pave the way for me, I wouldn’t be standing here talking to you today.”
Thomas said the U.S. has come a long way toward equality but,“I think there needs to be more unity. I think there needs to be more understanding. Just because you don’t agree with someone doesn’t mean you need to display hate towards them,” Franklin said.
“Treat people right. Treat them like you want to be treated,” Franklin said, "then if anything happens, they don’t make it, then at least I tried.”
Franklin said he’s been honored to speak at events like this one, recognizing Black History Month.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.