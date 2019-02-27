Mando America Corporation hosting job fair in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - An automobile manufacturer is hosting a job fair in Columbus on Thursday, Feb. 28.
Mando America Corporation’s job fair takes place at the Georgia Department of Labor from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Another session will be held from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Mando is looking to fill several positions including machine operator, and maintenance technician. Those interested in applying for positions are encouraged to wear business attire and to bring several resumes.
The Georgia Department of Labor is located at 700 Veterans Parkway.
