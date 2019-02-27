NAIA swimming championship underway in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Wednesday kicked off the first day of a national college swimming championship in Columbus.
This year marks the fourth year the Fountain City has hosted the NAIA Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving National Championships at the Columbus Aquatics Center. Over 30 teams are competing.
Swimmers get to show off their skills over the next three days with a variety of swim techniques, including the freestyle relay, breaststroke, backstroke, and diving.
Organizers say this competition is a big boost for the city’s economy.
"There's over $635,000 spent this week while the NAIA, the teams, the spectators, and the family that have traveled here spend here in our local economy," said Merri Sherman, executive director of the Columbus Sports Council.
Day one of competition ended with the men and women 800-yard freestyle relay where the Savannah College of Art and Design placed first for women, and Keiser University placed first for the men.
The competition will move to Tennessee for the next two years. Columbus hopes to host it again in the future.
The competition continues Thursday at 9 a.m.
