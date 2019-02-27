Paralyzed teen wants her stolen wheelchair returned

PHOENIX, AZ (KPHO/KTVK/CNN) - At 19-years old, Josie Siegel is learning to drive again.
“It's totally different learning to drive with your hands than with your feet,” Siegel explained. “It's a huge goal, especially after being in the accident."
Two years ago, she was in a bad car wreck and was paralyzed from the chest down.
"I shattered my eye socket, broke my cheekbone, displaced the discs in my neck, broke my sternum," Siegel recalled.
She's been in a wheelchair ever since.
"It's my sense of independence, being in this situation where I can't be fully independent. The wheelchair is like my legs. It's my mobility," Siegel said.
Last Friday, she went to take her driving test and left the purple wheelchair outside the Tempe testing facility.
When she came back, it had been stolen.
"That chair is what I rolled across the stage and got my diploma in. I turned 18 in that chair. I got my first tattoo in that chair. I went on my first road trip in that chair. So, it has more sentimental value than just a regular wheelchair," Seigel stressed.
The Tempe Police Department has released photos of the two women who took it.
One suspect has bright red hair.
Josie is begging them to give it back, no questions asked.
"I don't want them to feel shamed or badly about what they've done. I just want them to return it," she pleaded.
Siegel was able to get a temporary replacement chair, but she said her new one does not fit her and is very uncomfortable.
The teen has started an online fundraiser to help pay for a new one in case the original chair is never returned.
Copyright 2019 KPHO, KTVK via CNN. All rights reserved.