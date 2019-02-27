Rain Returns on Thursday

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Our next disturbance is heading our way and will make for a wet day around here on Thursday, especially during the first part of the day. Rainfall totals could approach one inch in spots, so make sure you have the umbrella handy at any point through the day, especially in the morning hours. Friday, some of the latest model data suggests that the best chance for rain may stay down to our south, while the coverage of rain on Saturday looks to increase a bit more. Highs will still stay in the 70s the next few days with no cold air moving in - yet. That will happen Sunday into Monday with an arctic cold front that will bring rain and storms to the area Sunday, followed by a stretch of drier air going through next week. Highs will be in the 50s Monday and Tuesday with lows in the 30s, but look for a reinforcing shot of colder air to move in by mid-week. This will bring highs into the 40s on Wednesday with lows in the 20s Wednesday and Thursday morning. The overall pattern next week also looks pretty dry.