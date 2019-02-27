Russell County recognizes citizens with achievement award at Black History Month Program

RUSSELL COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - Russell County celebrated Black History Month Wednesday with a program at courthouse on Broad Street in Phenix City.
Commissioner Ronnie Reed has organized the event for the past 10 years. The celebration recognizes Russell County citizens and chorus with the Black History Month Achievement Award.
“This program is all about improving the quality of Life in Phenix City,” said Reed. “Anything that’s helping to improve the quality of life in Russell County, I always try to recognize it.”
The award is presented in recognition of Russell County citizens who have made contributions and are instrumental in improving the quality of life in the county for all people.
