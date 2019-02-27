Shark attacks are on the rise, but the odds say you’ll be fine

(CNN) - Shark attacks are on the rise, but it’s still probably never going to happen to you or anyone you know.
PLOS ONE published a study Wednesday that found shark attacks increased in various areas around the world between 1960 and 2015.
Attack rates doubled in heavily populated areas like the United States’ eastern coast and southern Australia over the past 20 years.
Even so, the attack rate can be as low as one in 1 million, or one in several million, depending on the area.
Also, most attacks in the U.S. resulted in skin abrasions or minor injuries, similar to a dog bite.
Only 2 percent of shark attacks were fatal.
