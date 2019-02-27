UPDATE: Body pulled from Chambers County Creek ID’d; 2 arrested, charged with murder

CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL (WTVM) -The body of a man pulled from a creek in Chambers County Friday, Feb. 22 has been identified, and two men have been arrested and charged with murder.
On February 27, the Lanett Police Department confirmed that the body recovered from Moores Creek is Jeremy Fetner of the Chambers County area.
An autopsy was conducted on Feb. 26 which revealed specific tattoos on Fetner’s arms, legs, and back. After a description of his body was released to the public, police received multiple calls in reference to the body being Fetner. Lanett investigators met with Fetner’s family members, who confirmed his identity.
Donald Kee of West Point, GA and Aaron Creed of LaGrange, GA were taken into custody and charged with the Fetner’s murder.
On Feb. 20, the West Point Police Department was contacted by an individual saying they saw a male assaulted at an Ave. K residence, but could not identify the people who committed the assault.
A motive has not yet been determined as the investigation continues.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call West Point Police Department at (706) 645-3525 or Lanett Police Department at (334) 644-2146
