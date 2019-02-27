United Way of the the Chattahoochee Valley raises over $7M, exceeding campaign goal

(WTVM) - The United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley hosted its annual ‘thank you’ event Tuesday for campaign donors.
The event took place at the Courtyard Marriott in Phenix City. The campaign total was revealed, and awards were presented to select volunteers and companies.
The United Way exceeded its campaign goal and raised $7,075,819. The goal was $7 million.
“It will go to help the lives of about 100,000 people that really need help,” said Randy Burt with the United Way. “It will help people that are hungry, and it will help young people learn how to read.”
More than 200 guests attended the celebration.
