Uptown Columbus announces Spring Food Truck Festival

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Uptown Columbus is gearing up to host its sixth annual Food Truck Festival.
Woodruff Park and Dillingham Bridge in Uptown Columbus will transform into what they are calling “Food Truck Mecca” on Mar. 30.
More than twenty-five gourmet food trucks will converge on the park alongside a beer garden.
Tickets to get into the festival cost $5 cash at the gate. Vendors will be accepting both cash and card.
The event’s cover charge goes to cover operational costs and fundraising for Uptown’s year-round programming.
Tables and chairs will be available, but guests are welcome to bring their own tailgate style chairs.
The festival begins at 11:00 a.m. and lasts until 5:00 p.m.
A full list of the food trucks taking part will be released at a later time.
For more information on the festival, click here.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.