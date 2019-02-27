Warm and unsettled weather sticking around

We still expect more clouds than sun over the next several days, with the warm and unsettled pattern sticking around for the first couple of days of March; however, big changes arrive by Sunday. A cold front slicing across the Southeast will usher in a blast of cold Arctic air following showers and storms moving in through the latter half of the weekend. Once the front moves through, overall next week looks sunnier but much colder with freezing temperatures possible early next week. So, go ahead and mentally prepare yourself that the first full week of March will be unusually frigid! In the meantime, keep the umbrella around and still dress for more spring-like weather.