Warm and unsettled weather sticking around

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Plenty of clouds around once again for Wednesday with temperatures continuing to trend much milder. We expect 70s to stick around through the weekend and mornings to remain on the warmer and muggier side. Thursday looks like a better opportunity to see more widespread rain and a few rumbles of thunder across the Valley before rain chances die down just a touch through the first part of the weekend.
We still expect more clouds than sun over the next several days, with the warm and unsettled pattern sticking around for the first couple of days of March; however, big changes arrive by Sunday. A cold front slicing across the Southeast will usher in a blast of cold Arctic air following showers and storms moving in through the latter half of the weekend. Once the front moves through, overall next week looks sunnier but much colder with freezing temperatures possible early next week. So, go ahead and mentally prepare yourself that the first full week of March will be unusually frigid! In the meantime, keep the umbrella around and still dress for more spring-like weather.
