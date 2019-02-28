Auburn police officer released from hospital after being injured in shooting

AUBURN , AL (WTVM) - The police officer who was shot during a crime spree nearly two weeks ago in Auburn has been released from the hospital.
Officer Justin Sanders was released from the University of Alabama in Birmingham on Sunday. A group of officers escorted him home where he will continue his recovery.
It’s unclear as to when he will return to work, but Auburn Police Chief Paul Register previously said Sanders will need additional surgeries in the future.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.